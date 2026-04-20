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Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Sysmex logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: The stock opened at $8.69 after a $9.11 close and was last at $9.03, trading down roughly 1.1% on very light volume (347 shares).
  • Analyst downgrade pressures sentiment: Citigroup cut Sysmex from "strong-buy" to "hold," leaving a consensus rating of "Hold" (1 Buy, 2 Hold).
  • Fundamentals remain solid: Sysmex beat quarterly estimates (EPS $0.15 vs $0.14; revenue $837.3M), has a strong liquidity profile (current ratio 3.33, debt/equity 0.12) and a $5.67B market cap.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sysmex.

Shares of Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.69. Sysmex shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Sysmex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSMXY

Sysmex Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Sysmex had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $837.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

(Get Free Report)

Sysmex Corporation OTCMKTS: SSMXY is a Japan‐based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex's product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company's core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high‐speed, high‐volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

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