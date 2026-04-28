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Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Tate & Lyle logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Tate & Lyle with a GBX 460 price target, implying roughly a 30.35% upside from current levels.
  • Tate & Lyle traded at GBX 352.90 mid‑day (up 0.8%) with a market cap of £1.56 billion, a P/E of 63.02, a one‑year range of GBX 319.40–610, and volume ~2.52M versus an average ~18.96M.
  • The company provides ingredients and solutions to the food and beverage industry across three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose and Primary Products.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 460 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the company's current price.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.8%

Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 352.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955,760. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 319.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 371.30.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems.

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