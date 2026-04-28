Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Get Tate & Lyle alerts: Sign Up

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.8%

's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 460 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the company's current price.

Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 352.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955,760. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 319.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 371.30.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tate & Lyle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tate & Lyle wasn't on the list.

While Tate & Lyle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here