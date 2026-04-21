Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns "Outperform" Rating from Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Wedbush's target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.48% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $397.26.

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Tesla Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $390.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.54, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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