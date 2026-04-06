Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given "Buy" Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $420.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. China Renaissance raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.61.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.0%

Tesla stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,081,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,277,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 327.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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