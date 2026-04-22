Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $387.51. 52,504,944 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,000,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $421.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $244.43 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 812 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. President Capital cut their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $397.26.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here