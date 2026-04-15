Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $490.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $519.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.61.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.64. Tesla has a 1 year low of $222.79 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 337.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here