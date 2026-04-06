Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2.2% - What's Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $346.64 and last traded at $352.82. Approximately 76,947,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 62,182,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.59.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 326.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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