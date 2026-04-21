Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 1.5% - Here's What Happened

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $385.22 and last traded at $386.42. Approximately 50,121,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 63,246,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.22 and a 200 day moving average of $422.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 357.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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