Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2% - Here's Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $388.33 and last traded at $392.50. 64,219,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 65,933,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.62.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. President Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $519.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.26.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $389.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.43, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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