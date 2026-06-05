Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral Rating

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $475.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer's stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Phillip Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $418.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 383.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day moving average of $416.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to neutral from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Article Title

J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Positive Sentiment: Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Article Title

Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Article Title

Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Article Title

SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Article Title

Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Negative Sentiment: Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Article Title

Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from headlines about competition in EVs and autonomy, including BYD’s charging-network push and scrutiny around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving claims in China. Article Title

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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