TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$190.00 to C$208.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as C$203.93 and last traded at C$202.29. 153,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 218,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$188.53.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$221.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$177.20.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. TFI International's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

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