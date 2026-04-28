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TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
TFI International logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • TFI International shares rose 7.3% after National Bank Financial raised its price target from C$190 to C$208 and maintained an outperform rating; the stock traded as high as C$203.93 and last at C$202.29 on the news.
  • Several other analysts boosted targets (Scotiabank to C$200, Desjardins to C$221, Citigroup to C$144), leaving a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of C$177.20.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap C$16.46 billion, P/E 53.84, most recent quarter EPS C$0.96 on C$2.71 billion revenue, and a quarterly dividend of C$0.47 (annualized yield ~0.9%).
  • Interested in TFI International? Here are five stocks we like better.

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$190.00 to C$208.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as C$203.93 and last traded at C$202.29. 153,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 218,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$188.53.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$221.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$177.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter. TFI International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 12.2345048 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. TFI International's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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