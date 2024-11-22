The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a 475.00 price target on the stock.

BME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a 600.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a 515.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a 675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a 660.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).

Shares of BME stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 400.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 450.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

