The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Rank Group (LON:RNK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 106 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the company's current price.

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The Rank Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 108 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that The Rank Group will post 7.5021608 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Ott bought 19,691 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £17,721.90. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today's gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group's story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

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