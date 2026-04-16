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The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Rank Group to a hold with a GBX 106 target, implying roughly a 1.85% potential downside from the stock's recent ~GBX 108 price.
  • Insider John H. Ott purchased 19,691 shares at GBX 90 (about £17,722), while company insiders collectively own approximately 0.51% of the stock.
  • The Rank Group has a market cap of £505.9m and a P/E of 13.17, but shows high leverage (debt-to-equity ~104.68) and weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.65, current ratio 0.45).
  • Interested in The Rank Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 106 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the company's current price.

The Rank Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 108 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that The Rank Group will post 7.5021608 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Ott bought 19,691 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £17,721.90. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Rank Group

(Get Free Report)

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today's gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group's story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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