TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) Stock Price Down 3.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of TIC Solutions, Inc (NYSE:TIC - Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.4440. 295,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,726,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Get TIC Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of TIC Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TIC Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TIC Solutions from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on TIC Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on TIC Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TIC Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIC Solutions

TIC Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). TIC Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $508.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.05 million.

Institutional Trading of TIC Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in TIC Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 15,255,800 shares of the company's stock worth $203,055,000 after buying an additional 255,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIC Solutions by 100.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,528,717 shares of the company's stock worth $113,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,384 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in TIC Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,923,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TIC Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,579,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TIC Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,629,000.

About TIC Solutions

Acuren Group Inc NYSEAMERICAN: TIC is a leading provider of non‐destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness‐for‐service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TIC Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TIC Solutions wasn't on the list.

While TIC Solutions currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here