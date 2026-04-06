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Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Tokio Marine logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tokio Marine shares gapped down premarket, opening at $44.04 after a prior close of $46.41 and last trading at $46.00 on a volume of 19,563 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment has shifted modestly: Zacks upgraded the stock from a "strong sell" to a "hold" on Jan. 23, and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently Hold (two analysts).
  • The company reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $0.75 vs. $0.52 expected and revenue of $15.11 billion vs. $12.87 billion expected; market cap is $89.07 billion with a PE of 16.69 and 50/200‑day moving averages near $40.63/$39.14.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.41, but opened at $44.04. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 19,563 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tokio Marine has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on TKOMY

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine is a Tokyo‑headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan's largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk‑management services. Tokio Marine's operations encompass both life and non‑life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group's core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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