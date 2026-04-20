Top Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 20th

Spring Valley Acquisition, Enveric Biosciences, and Psyence Biomedical are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk than mid- or large-cap stocks, so they’re generally suited to investors with a longer time horizon and higher risk tolerance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

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Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

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Psyence Biomedical (PBM)

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company's lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

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Further Reading

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