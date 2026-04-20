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Top Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Spring Valley Acquisition logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Spring Valley Acquisition (SV), Enveric Biosciences (ENVB), and Psyence Biomedical (PBM) as the top Small Cap stocks to watch today.
  • Both Enveric and Psyence are developing psilocybin-based mental-health treatments: Enveric's EB‑002 and EB‑003 are in preclinical stages, while Psyence's PEX010 is in a Phase IIb trial for anxiety, depression and palliative‑care adjustment disorder.
  • Small-cap stocks often offer higher growth potential but carry greater volatility and lower liquidity, and these names—having the highest recent dollar trading volume among small caps—are likely best suited to investors with a longer time horizon and higher risk tolerance.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Spring Valley Acquisition.

Spring Valley Acquisition, Enveric Biosciences, and Psyence Biomedical are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk than mid- or large-cap stocks, so they’re generally suited to investors with a longer time horizon and higher risk tolerance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVB

Psyence Biomedical (PBM)

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company's lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBM

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spring Valley Acquisition Right Now?

Before you consider Spring Valley Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spring Valley Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While Spring Valley Acquisition currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

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