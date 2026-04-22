Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.31. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 2,531 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSRYY shares. Citigroup downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 17.8%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne‐based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags' Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman's and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster's Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

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