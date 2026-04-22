Free Trial
→ Nobody's Asking Where The SpaceX Money Comes From (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Treasury Wine Estates logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $3.31 versus the prior close of $2.83 — a roughly 17.8% increase, with 2,531 shares trading hands.
  • Major brokers Citigroup and UBS have downgraded Treasury Wine Estates to a strong sell; the consensus rating is Reduce with an average target price of $5.20.
  • Technically the stock is above its 50‑day SMA of $2.89 but below its 200‑day SMA of $3.44, indicating short-term strength yet longer-term resistance.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Treasury Wine Estates.

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.31. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 2,531 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSRYY shares. Citigroup downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 17.8%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne‐based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags' Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman's and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster's Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Treasury Wine Estates Right Now?

Before you consider Treasury Wine Estates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Treasury Wine Estates wasn't on the list.

While Treasury Wine Estates currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines