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Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Shares Up 13.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Treasury Wine Estates logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Treasury Wine Estates jumped 13.8% intraday to about $3.22–$3.24, but trading was thin with only 24,562 shares changing hands — roughly 94% below the average session volume.
  • Major brokers have recently cut ratings, with Citigroup and UBS downgrading TSRYY to "strong sell"; the consensus rating is "Reduce" and the average price target is $5.20.
  • On technicals, the stock's 50‑day moving average is $2.88 versus its 200‑day moving average of $3.44, indicating the price is below its longer‑term trend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Treasury Wine Estates.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. 24,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 380,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSRYY. Citigroup cut Treasury Wine Estates from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 3.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

About Treasury Wine Estates

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne‐based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags' Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman's and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster's Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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