Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.96

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.96 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 23291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLN shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

