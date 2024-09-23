Free Trial
→ The election trade you can't lose (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to C$4.90 at National Bankshares

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Osisko Mining logo with Basic Materials background

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares' target price points to a potential upside of 0.82% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC cut shares of Osisko Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "tender" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Osisko Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Mining has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$5.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Osisko Mining stock remained flat at C$4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. 285,055 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,378. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 41.64 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should you invest $1,000 in Osisko Mining right now?

Before you consider Osisko Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Osisko Mining wasn't on the list.

While Osisko Mining currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
The election trade you can't lose
Politics is an unpredictable game. But no matter what happens in the next few months... There's one thin...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
If you've been investing for a significant period of time, you've probably heard a stock described as a &ldquo...
MarketBeat
Sell NVDA Now?
Guess who's selling NVDA next The most successful hedge fund in history quietly sold 500,000 shares. Here's...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored
7 Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy on Growing Demand
The question isn't if nuclear energy is making a comeback, but why? There are several answers, starting with t...
MarketBeat
Write this ticker symbol down…
A megatrend now poised to mint a brand-new wave of millionaires right here in America. And today, self-made...
StocksToTrade | Sponsored
7 Attractive Dividend Stocks Under $50
As we head into the home stretch of 2024, the playbook for growth investors is the same as one year ago. You'r...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines