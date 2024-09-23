Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to C$4.90 at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares' target price points to a potential upside of 0.82% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC cut shares of Osisko Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "tender" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Osisko Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Mining has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$5.04.

Osisko Mining stock remained flat at C$4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. 285,055 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,378. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 41.64 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

