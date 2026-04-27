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UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
UbiSoft Entertainment logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of UbiSoft Entertainment gapped up Monday, opening at $1.12 after a $1.07 close and last trading at $1.13 on volume of 18,721 shares.
  • Technically, the 50‑day moving average is $0.93 while the 200‑day is $1.27; the company reports a current ratio of 1.18, quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt‑to‑equity of 1.10, implying modest leverage and mixed momentum.
  • UbiSoft is a global video-game developer and publisher known for flagship franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs, and offers digital services via Ubisoft Connect.
  • Five stocks we like better than UbiSoft Entertainment.

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.12. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 18,721 shares.

UbiSoft Entertainment Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UbiSoft Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UbiSoft Entertainment is a global video game developer and publisher known for creating and distributing interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The company's portfolio spans a wide array of genres, with flagship franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs. In addition to traditional game releases, UbiSoft provides digital services through its Ubisoft Connect platform, offering players social features, cloud saves and cross-platform progression.

Founded in 1986 in Carentoir, France, UbiSoft has grown into one of the largest independent game publishers worldwide.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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