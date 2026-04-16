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UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
UCB logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • UCB shares gapped down premarket, opening at $301.62 after a prior close of $328.30, with just one share reported traded at that price.
  • Multiple analysts — including Stephens, Barclays, Wolfe Research and Goldman Sachs — have recent coverage reaffirming positive views, leaving UCB with an average rating of Buy from six analysts.
  • Key company and financials: 50‑day SMA $311.23 and 200‑day SMA $296.20, current ratio 1.19, quick ratio 0.78 and debt‑to‑equity 0.33; UCB is a Belgium‑based biopharma focused on immunology and neurology.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $328.30, but opened at $301.62. UCB shares last traded at $301.62, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UCB in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on UCB

UCB Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $311.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.20.

UCB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB's work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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