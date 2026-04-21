Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
UniCredit logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: UniCredit opened at $39.76 after closing at $41.91, last trading around $39.94 (down about 5.9%) on roughly 12,722 shares traded.
  • Analyst sentiment leans positive: Morgan Stanley upgraded to "overweight" while Erste cut to "hold" and Citigroup reaffirmed "buy," leaving a MarketBeat consensus of Buy (2 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 2 Hold).
  • The stock is trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (about $39.48 and $39.42), suggesting it's close to its medium- and long-term trend levels.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of UniCredit.

UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.91, but opened at $39.76. UniCredit shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 12,722 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised UniCredit from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank cut UniCredit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on UniCredit

UniCredit Stock Down 5.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. is an international banking group headquartered in Milan, Italy, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The firm operates as a universal bank, combining traditional deposit-taking and lending with capital markets activities, transaction banking and advisory services. UniCredit provides consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, deposit accounts, payment and card services, and wealth management solutions for private clients.

On the corporate and institutional side, UniCredit offers relationship banking, corporate lending, trade and export finance, cash management, custody and securities services, and investment banking capabilities including debt and equity capital markets and structured finance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in UniCredit Right Now?

Before you consider UniCredit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UniCredit wasn't on the list.

While UniCredit currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Why Lockheed Is Adopting This AI Drone Software  Subject line for version
Why Lockheed Is Adopting This AI Drone Software  Subject line for version
From The Tomorrow Investor (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines