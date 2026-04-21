UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.91, but opened at $39.76. UniCredit shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 12,722 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised UniCredit from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank cut UniCredit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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UniCredit Stock Down 5.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. is an international banking group headquartered in Milan, Italy, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The firm operates as a universal bank, combining traditional deposit-taking and lending with capital markets activities, transaction banking and advisory services. UniCredit provides consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, deposit accounts, payment and card services, and wealth management solutions for private clients.

On the corporate and institutional side, UniCredit offers relationship banking, corporate lending, trade and export finance, cash management, custody and securities services, and investment banking capabilities including debt and equity capital markets and structured finance.

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