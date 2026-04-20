Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session's volume of 5,488 shares.The stock last traded at $6.44 and had previously closed at $6.4560.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Valeo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

About Valeo

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo's mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

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