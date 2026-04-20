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Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Valeo logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Unusually-strong trading volume: Valeo's ADR (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) traded about 7,509 shares mid-day, a 37% rise from the prior session's 5,488 shares, with the stock around $6.44 (previous close $6.4560).
  • Analyst consensus "Hold": MarketBeat shows one Strong Buy, one Buy and five Hold ratings (consensus = Hold); Deutsche Bank reaffirmed Hold while Morgan Stanley reaffirmed Overweight.
  • Balance-sheet and technicals: Valeo reports a debt-to-equity of 1.33, quick ratio 0.66 and current ratio 0.86, with 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages near $6.61 and $6.66; the company is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Valeo.

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session's volume of 5,488 shares.The stock last traded at $6.44 and had previously closed at $6.4560.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valeo

Valeo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

About Valeo

(Get Free Report)

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo's mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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