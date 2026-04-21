Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.5350. Valeo shares last traded at $6.5350, with a volume of 9,461 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Valeo

Valeo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo's mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

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