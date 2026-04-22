Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.8264, with a volume of 9702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

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Vallourec Trading Up 5.4%

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company's product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

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