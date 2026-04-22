Free Trial
→ What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Vallourec logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vallourec hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $6.00 (last $5.8264) and was up about 5.4% Wednesday on volume of roughly 9,702 shares.
  • Key valuation and liquidity metrics: market cap $6.88 billion, P/E 18.34, quick ratio 1.50, current ratio 2.31, debt-to-equity 0.34, with 50-day/200-day moving averages of $4.88 and $4.25.
  • Most recent quarter: $0.09 EPS on $1.21 billion revenue, with a net margin of 9.4% and return on equity of 15.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.8264, with a volume of 9702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Vallourec Trading Up 5.4%

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company's product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vallourec Right Now?

Before you consider Vallourec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vallourec wasn't on the list.

While Vallourec currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines