VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of VAT Group to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VAT Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VAT Group

VAT Group Trading Up 0.7%

VACNY stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $75.68.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

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