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Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Veolia Environnement logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Veolia Environnement hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $21.62 and last at $21.595 with about 95,189 shares changing hands.
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold" on Jan. 12, and the consensus rating currently stands at Hold.
  • Liquidity appears tight and leverage moderate, with a current ratio of 0.86, quick ratio of 0.81 and debt-to-equity of 1.54; the stock's 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $19.83 and $18.39 respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Veolia Environnement.

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.5950, with a volume of 95189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.9875.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEOEY

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement OTCMKTS: VEOEY is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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