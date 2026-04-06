Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $42.9140, with a volume of 36901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Super Market has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLGEA

Village Super Market Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $636.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $640.96 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Village Super Market's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 151,510 shares of the company's stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 98,253 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,457 shares of the company's stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company's stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company's supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

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