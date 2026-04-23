Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.99 and traded as high as $43.10. Village Super Market shares last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 44,480 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLGEA. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Village Super Market from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Village Super Market

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $640.96 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Village Super Market's payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Insider Activity at Village Super Market

In other news, CEO John James Sumas sold 12,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $548,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,918. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 12,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $524,633.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,339.40. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,892. 59.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 151,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 98,253 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,457 shares of the company's stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company's stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company's supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

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