Visa (V) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $11.3831 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Visa Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $361.25 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $335.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $365.14. The company has a market capitalization of $648.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $398.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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