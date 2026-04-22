Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

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Wacker Chemie Trading Down 1.1%

Wacker Chemie AG ( ETR:WCH Get Free Report ) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €93.90 and last traded at €94.00. 113,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.00.

The company's 50 day moving average price is €80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.81.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica. The Wacker Polymers division provides binders and polymeric additives, such as dispersible polymer powder and vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions, which are used in construction, paper, adhesive, paint, coating, and basic chemical industries.

Further Reading

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