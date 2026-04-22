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Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Wacker Chemie logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Wacker Chemie fell 1.1% during mid-day trading to €94.00 (intraday low €93.90) on volume of 113,123 shares, a 48% decline from the average session volume.
  • The stock shows a relatively high valuation with a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, P/E of 48.82 and PEG of -0.41, while the balance sheet lists a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81 and healthy liquidity (current ratio 3.06, quick ratio 1.55).
  • Wacker Chemie operates four divisions—Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions and Wacker Polysilicon—supplying silicone products, polymer additives and polysilicon globally.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH - Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €93.90 and last traded at €94.00. 113,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.00.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 1.1%

The company's 50 day moving average price is €80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.81.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica. The Wacker Polymers division provides binders and polymeric additives, such as dispersible polymer powder and vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions, which are used in construction, paper, adhesive, paint, coating, and basic chemical industries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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