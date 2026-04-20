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Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Wacoal logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up prior to trading from $138.29 to an open of $168.15, but the move came on very light volume (only 22 shares reported), suggesting limited liquidity behind the spike.
  • Wacoal reported quarterly EPS of $0.96 on revenue of $278.08 million, with a net margin of 7.11% and return on equity of 5.98%, reflecting modest profitability.
  • The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E of 17.09, very low debt-to-equity (0.03) and healthy liquidity ratios (current ratio 2.53, quick ratio 1.40); the stock is trading above both its 50-day ($137.85) and 200-day ($151.90) moving averages.
  • Interested in Wacoal? Here are five stocks we like better.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $138.2928, but opened at $168.15. Wacoal shares last traded at $168.15, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.11%.

About Wacoal

(Get Free Report)

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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