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Wall Street Zen Downgrades BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) to Sell

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
BranchOut Food logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) from "hold" to Sell, and Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)", leaving the MarketBeat consensus rating at Sell.
  • Shares opened at $4.67 (up ~8.6%), market cap about $68M, while the company reported ($0.16) EPS on $4.01M revenue with a -44.6% net margin and -135% ROE, signaling weak profitability and financial strain.
  • Institutional ownership is low at 2.59%, though several hedge funds have recently initiated small positions in the stock.
  • Interested in BranchOut Food? Here are five stocks we like better.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BranchOut Food in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOF

BranchOut Food Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BOF opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BranchOut Food has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 135.29%.

Institutional Trading of BranchOut Food

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BranchOut Food

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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