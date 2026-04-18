Wall Street Zen Downgrades BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) to Sell

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BranchOut Food in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BOF

BranchOut Food Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BOF opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BranchOut Food has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 135.29%.

Institutional Trading of BranchOut Food

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BranchOut Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers.

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