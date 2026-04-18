Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.6364.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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