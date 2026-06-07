Petco Faces Tough Competition, But Momentum Is Building

Petco Health and Wellness NASDAQ: WOOF is a misunderstood company amid a turnaround, with signs of traction. It faces competition from companies such as Chewy NASDAQ: CHWY, whose digital services and automated shipments resonate with consumers, but it isn’t out of the game.

Petco Health and Wellness Today WOOF Petco Health and Wellness $2.83 -0.04 (-1.39%) 52-Week Range $2.24 ▼ $4.51 P/E Ratio 141.57 Price Target $3.89 Add to Watchlist

The turnaround focuses on five critical areas: products, services, private-label brands, digitization, and store-count rationalization.

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The net result is improving results, including a return to positive comps, and an outlook for positive free cash flow in the foreseeable future.

Free cash flow is a sore point for this market. Petco was laden with debt before its IPO and is suffering in the high-interest-rate environment. Debt maintenance cuts deeply into cash flow, but it is a problem that management is working on.

Q1 results reflected that work, including year-over-year improvements in capitalization and a decline in debt. Debt remains high but is expected to continue falling in the upcoming quarters.

Petco Regains Traction in Q1, Reaffirms Guidance

Petco’s Q1 results were mixed relative to analysts' forecasts, with revenue slightly above forecasts and GAAP earnings far below. Critical details included systemwide net sales growth, reported as 0.2% despite net store closures. Store closures will continue to be a headwind this year, impacting overall growth by as much as 550 basis points over time.

The more pertinent detail was the comparable store sales, which were also positive. Comp sales increased by 0.7%, underpinned by services expansion.

Service expansion is a pillar of Petco’s turnaround strategy. It not only differentiates it from digital-native operations like Chewy, but also provides cross-selling opportunities while consumers are in-store. Other pillars include a lean into fresh and frozen foods and private-label penetration. Both provide avenues for revenue and margin, which are critical to the debt-reduction story. Additionally, Petco is working to unlock cash flow at the point of sale by streamlining and improving both in-store and digital operations.

Margin news was good. The company widened its gross and operating margin, evidence of core improvements. The only bad news is that debt costs continue to overshadow cash flow and profitability, resulting in net losses and negative free cash flow in the quarter.

Looking ahead, guidance is the test, with expectations that strength will persist in upcoming quarters. Guidance for full-year net sales growth was reaffirmed at 0.75%, which will confirm the business inflection when achieved. Longer-term, growth is expected to accelerate as store closures slow and comp store sales improve.

Analysts and Institutions Limit Risk, Point to Double-Digit Upside

Analyst and institutional trends reflect optimism in Petco’s turnaround and confidence in its future. MarketBeat tracks 12 analysts who rate the stock a consensus Hold, with a 40% upside target. While 12 analysts covering the name is a relatively small number, it is sufficient for a moderate level of conviction, as reflected in institutional ownership. They own approximately 95% of the stock and have been accumulating shares as the price has wallowed at long-term lows.

The chart price action reflects high institutional ownership and accumulation. Market action has traded sideways within a relatively narrow range for years, bouncing numerous times from the lower end. The likely outcome is that this market will continue to trade within this range until concrete evidence emerges that the turnaround will stick.

Insiders Will Limit Upside as Prices Revert to Highs

Something to note about Petco’s institutional ownership is that approximately half is held by a single entity. Scoobie Aggregator is a joint venture that owned the company prior to its IPO. It was liquidating the position when shares traded at higher levels but paused late in 2021. The risk is that Scoobie Aggregator takes advantage of price strength to take money off the table, but that is unlikely until shares revert to much higher price points. Short interest is not a serious threat at this time.

This year’s risks include rising fuel costs, tariff exposure, consumer habits, competition, and execution. Fuel costs hurt not only consumers but have also been cutting into Petco’s operational health. It has exposure with incoming and outgoing shipments at its distribution centers, but it mitigates it in several ways. One is with Break Through Fuel, a digital platform that optimizes fuel surcharges based on consumption rather than flat rates.

Competition may be the biggest hurdle for this market. Petco operates in a tight market, competing with big-box retailers like Walmart NYSE: WMT and pure-play niche retailers like Chewy and PetSmart. PetSmart is a direct competitor, operating in the same footprint and market areas. It, too, is shifting toward a services-oriented pet wellness ecosystem to combat online competitors.

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