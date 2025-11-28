Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 1.3% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $110.51. 9,844,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 18,537,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer's stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer's stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

