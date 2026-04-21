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Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) Shares Up 10.8% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Waton Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 10.8% to $4.41 mid-day on Monday with 9,558 shares traded, about 22% above average; the stock sits above its 50‑day SMA ($3.87) and near its 200‑day SMA ($4.01).
  • Waton Financial reported quarterly results showing a loss of ($0.08) EPS on revenue of $3.05 million.
  • Institutional investor Boothbay Fund Management opened a new position, buying 88,713 shares (~$293,000) and now owning about 0.19% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 9,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Waton Financial Price Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waton Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waton Financial stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.19% of Waton Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Waton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waton Financial Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of securities brokerage and financial technology services. It is also involved in software licensing and related support services including the licensing of trading platform app, upgrades and enhancements, maintenance, and other related services to financial institutions. The company was founded on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

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