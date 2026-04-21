Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) Shares Up 10.8% - Time to Buy?

Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 9,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Get Waton Financial alerts: Sign Up

Waton Financial Price Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waton Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waton Financial stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ:WTF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.19% of Waton Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Waton Financial Company Profile

Waton Financial Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of securities brokerage and financial technology services. It is also involved in software licensing and related support services including the licensing of trading platform app, upgrades and enhancements, maintenance, and other related services to financial institutions. The company was founded on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waton Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waton Financial wasn't on the list.

While Waton Financial currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here