Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 95,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session's volume of 41,215 shares.The stock last traded at $21.1899 and had previously closed at $21.20.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WEGRY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Weir Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEGRY

Weir Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Weir Group Company Profile

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company's Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

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