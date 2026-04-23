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Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Weir Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Weir Group experienced a 131% increase in trading volume to 95,046 shares on Thursday, with the stock last trading near $21.19 (prior close $21.20).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Key financials and technicals show a debt-to-equity of 0.87, current ratio 2.05 and quick ratio 1.30, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $21.15 and $20.47 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 95,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session's volume of 41,215 shares.The stock last traded at $21.1899 and had previously closed at $21.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WEGRY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Weir Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEGRY

Weir Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company's Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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