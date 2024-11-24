Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys Shares of 905,681 PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 905,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,563,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.74% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRCT. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRCT stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 361,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock's 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.46. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm's revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $26,249,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,518,495. The trade was a 52.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,248,849.66. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,773 shares of company stock valued at $49,073,125 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Before you consider PROCEPT BioRobotics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PROCEPT BioRobotics wasn't on the list.

While PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here