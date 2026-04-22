What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for Largo FY2026 Earnings?

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Largo in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. The consensus estimate for Largo's current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

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Largo (TSE:LGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.44 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 62.34%.

Largo Stock Performance

TSE LGO opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$166.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.15. Largo has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$3.71.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

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