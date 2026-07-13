What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for PLYX Q2 Earnings?

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Polaryx Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Polaryx Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Polaryx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLYX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLYX. Wall Street Zen cut Polaryx Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Polaryx Therapeutics from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaryx Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.50.

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Polaryx Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLYX stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Polaryx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 million and a PE ratio of -46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alex Keun Mo Yang purchased 88,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $360,003.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,233,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,629,323.43. This trade represents a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Key Polaryx Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaryx Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Polaryx Therapeutics and kept its $7.00 price objective , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s outlook.

HC Wainwright maintained a rating on Polaryx Therapeutics and kept its , signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The firm released earnings estimates for Q2 2026 through FY2027 , projecting ongoing losses, including FY2026 EPS of ($0.22) and FY2027 EPS of ($0.28) . The forecast reflects expected development-stage losses rather than a near-term profitability surprise.

The firm released earnings estimates for , projecting ongoing losses, including and . The forecast reflects expected development-stage losses rather than a near-term profitability surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also updated for Q2 2026 ($0.05), Q3 2026 ($0.06), Q4 2026 ($0.06), and multiple 2027 quarters at ($0.07) per share, but there was no new clinical or regulatory catalyst in the report. Polaryx Therapeutics stock page

About Polaryx Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”). Our therapeutic philosophy is centered on delivering safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our multi-modal approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs.

Further Reading

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