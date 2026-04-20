Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Down 5% - Time to Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 972 and last traded at GBX 987.50. 1,517,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,070,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,100 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 750 to GBX 1,000 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,580 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,055.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,146.38.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines' emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

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