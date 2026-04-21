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Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Woolworths logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw trading volume jump 97% to 4,400 shares and the stock rose from $3.20 to $3.50 during mid-day trading.
  • Analyst activity is mixed but positive overall: Goldman Sachs upgraded Woolworths to a "strong-buy", Zacks rated it a hold, and MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • The 50-day moving average is $3.39 and the 200-day moving average is $3.40, indicating a largely sideways price trend around the current level.
  • Interested in Woolworths? Here are five stocks we like better.

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session's volume of 2,236 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WLWHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Woolworths to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on WLWHY

Woolworths Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

About Woolworths

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited OTCMKTS: WLWHY is one of Australia's leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group's core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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