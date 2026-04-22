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Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Woolworths logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) gapped down at the open from $3.36 to $3.13 and were last quoted at $3.20 on a volume of 5,169 shares.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Goldman Sachs upgraded to a Strong Buy (Jan. 19) while Zacks moved to Hold (Apr. 10), leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Buy.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($3.38) and 200‑day ($3.40) moving averages; Woolworths is a leading Australian retailer operating supermarkets, the Big W division, and online grocery platforms.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.13. Woolworths shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 5,169 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woolworths to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woolworths presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLWHY

Woolworths Stock Up 2.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Woolworths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited OTCMKTS: WLWHY is one of Australia's leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group's core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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