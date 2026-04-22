Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.13. Woolworths shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 5,169 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woolworths to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woolworths presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Woolworths Stock Up 2.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited OTCMKTS: WLWHY is one of Australia's leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group's core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

Further Reading

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