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Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Woolworths logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gap up: Woolworths gapped up in pre-market trade, opening at $3.36 after closing at $3.15, with only 418 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst moves: Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to a Strong Buy (Jan. 19) while Zacks rated it a Hold (Apr. 10), leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Buy" based on one Strong Buy and one Hold.
  • Technicals: The stock's 50-day and 200-day moving averages are about $3.40 and $3.39 respectively, so the current price is still slightly below those averages despite the gap up.
  • Interested in Woolworths? Here are five stocks we like better.

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.36. Woolworths shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLWHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woolworths to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woolworths presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Woolworths

Woolworths Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Woolworths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited OTCMKTS: WLWHY is one of Australia's leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group's core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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