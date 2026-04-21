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XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG) Shares Down 2.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
XChange TEC.INC. logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG) shares were down 2.9% mid-day, trading as low as $0.9801 and last at $1.0490 on very light volume (7,633 shares, an ~88% decline from the average 63,140).
  • Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" on XHG and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Sell.
  • XChange TEC.INC. is a China-based professional insurance agency offering auto, life, health, group accident and other property-related insurance products and operates a SaaS platform for online customers.
  • Five stocks we like better than XChange TEC.INC..

XChange TEC.INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XHG - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.9801 and last traded at $1.0490. 7,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 63,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of XChange TEC.INC. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XHG

XChange TEC.INC. Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

About XChange TEC.INC.

(Get Free Report)

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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