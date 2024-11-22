XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.48) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the company's previous close.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also commented on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.05) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

View Our Latest Research Report on XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 0.8 %

XPS stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 354 ($4.46). 559,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,475. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 194.65 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 377 ($4.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £731.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Insider Transactions at XPS Pensions Group

In related news, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £223,880.50 ($281,858.87). Also, insider Alan Bannatyne bought 13,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,264.47). Insiders own 5.14% of the company's stock.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XPS Pensions Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XPS Pensions Group wasn't on the list.

While XPS Pensions Group currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here