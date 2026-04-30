Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $6.99. Yamaha shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1,017 shares trading hands.

Get Yamaha alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Yamaha to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yamaha

Yamaha Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., founded in 1955 as a spin-off from Yamaha Corporation, is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of mobility and power products. Headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, the company initially gained recognition for its 125cc two-stroke motorcycle before expanding into marine engines and general-purpose power units. Over the decades, Yamaha Motor has built a reputation for engineering innovation, high-performance design and reliable manufacturing processes.

The company’s core product portfolio encompasses motorcycles, scooters and off-road vehicles, including ATVs, side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yamaha, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yamaha wasn't on the list.

While Yamaha currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here