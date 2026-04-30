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Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Yamaha logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Yamaha shares gapped down, opening at $6.99 after a prior close of $7.44, with just 1,017 shares traded in the reported session.
  • Zacks Research recently raised Yamaha to a Hold rating (reported April 13), and the stock's average analyst rating on MarketBeat is also “Hold.”
  • Key technical and valuation metrics: 50-day moving average $7.31, 200-day moving average $7.10, market cap $3.24 billion, and a reported price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $6.99. Yamaha shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1,017 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Yamaha to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yamaha

Yamaha Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06.

Yamaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., founded in 1955 as a spin-off from Yamaha Corporation, is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of mobility and power products. Headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, the company initially gained recognition for its 125cc two-stroke motorcycle before expanding into marine engines and general-purpose power units. Over the decades, Yamaha Motor has built a reputation for engineering innovation, high-performance design and reliable manufacturing processes.

The company’s core product portfolio encompasses motorcycles, scooters and off-road vehicles, including ATVs, side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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