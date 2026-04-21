ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.05.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 870,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the transaction, the executive owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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